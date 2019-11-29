Karnataka

Traffic ban on Charmadi Ghat stretch lifted

The district administration has lifted the ban on movement of vehicles in Charmadi Ghat with effect from Thursday. However, heavy vehicles are not allowed on the stretch.

The movement of vehicles on Charmadi Ghat stretch (NH 73) was restricted following landslips in August this year. The Deputy Commissioner had issued an order allowing only light motor vehicles on the stretch during the day time.

Bagadi Gautam, DC, in his revised order said vehicles have to maintain maximum speed of 20 km on the stretch. Passengers are not allowed to stop on the stretch to take photos.

