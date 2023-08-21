ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic automation centre inaugurated in Hassan

August 21, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar inaugurated the traffic automation centre in Hassan on Monday. He distributed mobile phones to traffic police officials. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Hassan Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar inaugurated a traffic automation centre that helps the police enforce traffic rules and collect penalties from violators without any argument.

The traffic police staff will capture the violations on mobile phones with the help of special applications, and based on the photos, challans will be generated. The offenders can pay the penalty by visiting the automation centre, any police station, or KarnatakaOne centres.

Mr. Hariram Shankar, the SP, after inaugurating the centre, told that the system was necessary to enforce traffic laws in the city with the available staff. “We have given cellphones with the specific applications to 10 officials. They will capture photos showing the traffic violations. The photos will be uploaded to the system, and challans will be generated”, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The system would allow the police to work without any room for argument with the public. “The photos will clarify the doubts, if any. If a person has parked his vehicle in a no-parking area, the official will take a photo and upload it to the system. With the new system, we will do away with the collection of penalties on the spot”, he said.

Further, the SP said that the district administration had already notified no-parking areas and one-way traffic roads. “In consultation with other officers, we will recommend a few more roads for one-way traffic and request the Deputy Commissioner to issue notifications. Such measures are necessary to ensure smooth traffic movement in the city”, he said.

Additional SP K.S. Thammaiah and other officers were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US