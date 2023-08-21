HamberMenu
Traffic automation centre inaugurated in Hassan

August 21, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar inaugurated a traffic automation centre that helps the police enforce traffic rules and collect penalties from violators without any argument.

The traffic police staff will capture the violations on mobile phones with the help of special applications, and based on the photos, challans will be generated. The offenders can pay the penalty by visiting the automation centre, any police station, or KarnatakaOne centres.

Mr. Hariram Shankar, the SP, after inaugurating the centre, told that the system was necessary to enforce traffic laws in the city with the available staff. “We have given cellphones with the specific applications to 10 officials. They will capture photos showing the traffic violations. The photos will be uploaded to the system, and challans will be generated”, he said.

The system would allow the police to work without any room for argument with the public. “The photos will clarify the doubts, if any. If a person has parked his vehicle in a no-parking area, the official will take a photo and upload it to the system. With the new system, we will do away with the collection of penalties on the spot”, he said.

Further, the SP said that the district administration had already notified no-parking areas and one-way traffic roads. “In consultation with other officers, we will recommend a few more roads for one-way traffic and request the Deputy Commissioner to issue notifications. Such measures are necessary to ensure smooth traffic movement in the city”, he said.

Additional SP K.S. Thammaiah and other officers were present.

