Traffic arrangement for T20 cricket match today

January 17, 2024 07:08 am | Updated 07:08 am IST - Bengaluru

Traffic arrangements have been made ahead of the third T20 international cricket match at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic arrangements have been made in view of the third T20 international cricket match scheduled from 2 p.m. to 11.30 p.m. at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

According to a release, parking of all types of vehicles have been prohibited in and around the stadium, including on Queen’s Road, M.G. Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Central Street, Cubbon Road, St. Mark’s Road Museum Road , Kasturba Road, Dr. B.R. Ambedekar Road, Lavelle Road, Vittal Malya Road, and Nrupathunga Road.

Parking facilities have been arranged on King’s Road, U.B. City parking lot, and BMTC Shivajinagar 1st floor. Other than spectators, all other road users have been requested to avoid roads in and around Chinnaswamy stadium and use alternative roads.

