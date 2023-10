October 31, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

In view of Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations on November 1, Wednesday, at Kanteerava Stadium, where a large gathering is expected, parking of any type of vehicles is not allowed from 6 a.m. till the conclusion of the programme on Kasturba road, Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, Mallya Hospital Road and Nrupathunga Road.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT