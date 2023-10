October 31, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

In view of Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations on November 1, Wednesday, at Kanteerava Stadium, where a large gathering is expected, parking of any type of vehicles is not allowed from 6 a.m. till the conclusion of the programme on Kasturba road, Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, Mallya Hospital Road and Nrupathunga Road.