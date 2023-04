Traffic advisory for IPL match in Bengaluru

April 14, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

Traffic arrangements have been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic between 12.30 p.m. and 9 p.m. in view of the IPL cricket match in Chinnaswamy stadium on Saturday.

No parking on the following roads

Central Street Road, Cubbon Road, St. Marks Road, Museum Road, Queens Road, M.G. Road to Cubbon Road, Rajbhavan Road, Kasturba Road, Ambedkar Veedi Road, Trinity Junction, Lavelle Road, Vittal Mallya Road, and Nrupathunga Road.

Traffic Diversion

Goods vehicles from Siddalingaiah Circle towards M.G. Road will be diverted via Residency Road.

KSRTC and private buses From Siddalingaiah circle towards M.G. Road will be diverted via Residency Road.

Goods vehicles are not allowed on Queens Road.

Parking places for public (Subject to availability)

UB City parking lot, Kings Road, BRV Ground below metro lane, Kanteerava Stadium

BMTC TTMC Shivajinagar 1st Floor and OLD KGID Building