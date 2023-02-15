HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic advisory for aero show

February 15, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Expecting large crowds at the Aero India-2023 at AirForce Station, Yelahanka, as it is opened to the general public, the traffic police have asked people to avoid Ballari road on February 16 and 17 and use alternative routes.

Vehicles moving towards international airport and vehicles coming from the airport towards the city should compulsorily use the Hennur-Baglur road. The public who wish to visit Aero India show can avail parking facility at GKVK campus and also Jakkur campus. BMTC has arranged shuttle buses from parking lot to the venue of the airshow.

All type of goods vehicles and heavy vehicles except BMTC buses are banned on Ballari road from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Parking of all types of vehicles is prohibited on both sides of the road from Nagenahalli gate to the Ambiance Dhabha cross connecting to Bengaluru-Ballari road, on both sides of the road from Mekhri circle to Devanahalli of Bengaluru-Ballari road, on both sides of the ring road from Goraguntepalya to Hennur junction, from Reva college junction to Bagalur Cross on Bagalur main road, and the road from Nagavara junction to Bagaluru junction via Thanisandra main road.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.