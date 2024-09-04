GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traditional clay arists annoyed with MCC

Published - September 04, 2024 07:24 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has been faulted for ignoring the menace of Ganesha idols made of plaster of Paris (PoP) which have flooded the market this year.

The traditional clay artistes engaged in the manufacture of Gowri-Ganesha idols who have formed an association, submitted a memorandum to the Commissioner of MCC but they received a muted response.

N. Raghavendra, president of the association, said that a memorandum urging the authorities to ban the sale of PoP idols was submitted to the authorities including the MCC Commissioner, Pollution Control Board, etc., but none of them have responded to their plea positively.

Apart from PoP idols, there is a tendency to make idols of paper mould which is laced with chemical colours and are equally dangerous to environment, said Mr. Raghavendra.

He pointed out that PoP idols were openly on sale in different parts of Mysuru such as Bhugatgalli, Paduvarahalli Circle, and Gokulam, near SBI branch at Hebbal, Hebbal Industrial Area all of which are stocked or stored in large quantities in Bengaluru and Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar.

