Traders warned of criminal cases

Issuing a strict warning to those who are increasing the prices of essential commodities, the administration has said that criminal cases would be booked against such traders.

The announcement was made after several complaints were received from the people that some of the traders were increasing the prices of commodities.

“This is not the time to take advantage of the situation. This is the time to show humanity and solidarity. People must realise the sensitivity of the situation. The traders must not hike prices, which will only put the poor and common people in trouble as they are already facing financial issues due to lockdown,” said zilla panchayat CEO Govind Reddy during a review of the COVID-19 status. He said that though people have been allowed to venture out to buy essential commodities, those who are suffering from diabetes, heart ailments or the elderly should avoid venturing out.