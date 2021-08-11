Traders urge administration not to impose weekend curfew

Traders in Belagavi have opposed the weekend curfew saying that it was harming their business and affecting the economy.

A delegation of the Belgaum Traders Forum met Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath and submitted a memorandum asking him not to reimpose curfew during the next weekend.

They said that traders were already suffering from several problems due to the prolonged COVID-19 lockdown in the last two years. This has been worsened by the weekend curfew, they said. All classes of traders, businessmen and industrialists have suffered.

The case positivity rate is low in Belagavi district and there is no need for curfew and lockdowns, they said. They favoured the sealing of borders, though. They were also willing to accept a few more hours of night curfew, instead of a weekend curfew, they said.

Satish Tendulkar, Sevantilal Shah, Vishal Kulkarni, Raju Khoda, Vikas Kalghatgi, Deepak Aversekar, Ramesh Pawale and others were present.