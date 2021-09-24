Traders to remain open on Sept. 27

They will give outside support for Bharat bandh

Trade and businesses will remain open on the day of Bharat Bandh here on September 27 with the Federation of Organisations and Associations of Mysuru resolving not to shut down commercial establishments. It said that the trade was yet to recover from the impact of pandemic and many families are banking on it for their livelihood.

However, traders will extend outside support to the bandh since farmers were the backbone of the country. “The business will function as usual on Monday,” said Federation President B.S. Prashanth.

Farmers’ organisations have given a call for nationwide bandh on September 27 in protest against the Centre’s farm laws.

“We are always with the farmers. But, in the last one-and-a-half years, trade and business are in bad shape due to the pandemic and they are yet to recover from the losses suffered during the lockdown. If the shops and trade were closed it will affect the livelihood of people. In view of this, we are continuing to remain open on Monday and extend outside support to the bandh,” said Mr. Prashanth.

Hotels and restaurants will also remain open on Monday.