Traders opt for voluntary lockdown

Belagavi

16 July 2020 14:13 IST

Traders in a few towns in the Bailhongal subdivision have decided to opt for a voluntary lockdown from Thursday morning, in the backdrop of the rising COVID scare. Apart from the taluk headquarter towns of Bailhongal and Kittur, Nesargi and M.K. Hubballi towns will also observe a lockdown.

This was communicated to the Assistant Commissioner in Bailhongal by the traders’ associations after a few cases were detected in the two towns.

The district administration has imposed lockdown in the high-risk taluks of Nippani, Kagwad and Athani. Deputy Commissioner M. G. Hiremath imposed a similar measure in Gokak and Mudalagi after district in-charge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi announced at a meeting of traders that they should go for a week-long lockdown.