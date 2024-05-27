Traders creating artificial shortage of seeds in Dharwad district to face criminal cases

With farmers rushing to buy seeds and fertilisers in anticipation of good rainfall and reports about traders trying to create artificial shortage, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. has warned traders of cancelling their licence and filing criminal cases in such cases.

In a press release here, she ruled out scarcity of seeds and fertilisers for the kharif season as the district administration has already taken the necessary steps to ensure stock.

“Licence will be cancelled on the spot and criminal cases will be filed against shops owners for creating artificial shortage and indulging in black marketing,” she has warned.

The Agriculture Department has set up 31 outlets (Raitha Sampark Kendras) to distribute sowing seeds and fertilisers to farmers and apart from this, there are around 500 traders selling seeds.

However, if traders try to put riders on farmers for purchasing seeds and fertilsiers, they will be dealt with strictly, she has said.

The average rainfall for the district during April and May is 91.9 mm. However, the district has recorded 120 mm rainfall till May 25.

Compared to April, May has received a good rainfall of 71.1 mm against the normal rainfall of 50.5 mm.

Consequently, the Agriculture Department has been directed to set up an additional 17 outlets to distribute seeds and fertilisers at subsidised rates. These outlets will function even on holidays.

The Deputy Commissioner has said that if required, more centres will be set up. She has appealed to farmers not to pay heed to rumours of shortage of seeds and fertilisers. They can always approach the department if they find difficulties in getting the required quantity of seeds and fertilisers, she said.

In order to check sale of spurious seeds and fertilisers, the department has collected 650 samples of seeds and 120 samples of fertilisers for quality checks. This apart, officials have been asked to visit the Raitha Sampark Kendras and monitor the seed and fertiliser distribution process.

Sowing target

The Department of Agriculture has set a target of 2.7 lakh hectares for kharif sowing. As per the department, there is a demand for 20,681 quintal of seeds and it has already procured 23,779 quintal seeds and distributed 2,399 quintals of seeds.

While the demand for the season is 56,243 tonnes of fertilisers, so far, 14,321 tonnes of fertilisers have been sold.