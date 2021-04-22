Traders caught off-guard as police swing into action

It is in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Chief Secretary, clarifies Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil

Lack of clarity over what is prohibited, particularly those relating to shops and commercial establishments, and the subsequent clarification by the authorities resulted in the police closing down all shops and commercial establishments in Dharwad district, including the twin cities, on Thursday.

The sudden change caught traders and businessmen off-guard, some of whom even took exception to it and Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), a representative of traders and industrialists, even shot a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad.

Some of the traders and a few media persons took to twitter after police personnel started closing down shops and commercial establishments in Hubballi. They raised objection that even though there was nothing in the guidelines, the police were unnecessarily closing down the market.

They complained of high-handedness by the police and some of them even protested against the police action.

However, soon, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil clarified that the police action was in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Chief Secretary.

He also responded on twitter clarifying about the development.

As the news spread, rumour mills started running at full speed about the district recording more cases and another lockdown. Several people also called newspaper offices to know what was happening.

Strict implementation

Mr. Nitesh Patil has said that there will be strict implementation of the guidelines on night curfew and weekend lockdown.

On Thursday, he too issued an order restricting the entry of public to the four major parks in the district. In the order, he said that entry to the Sunset Point on Karnatak University Campus, Dharwad, Sanjivin Park at Rayapur, Nrupatunga Betta in Hubballi and Neerasagar Reservoir at Dummawad in Kalghatgi taluk will be between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. only. He has also said that violators will be liable for legal action.

Case registered

Meanwhile, the authorities have begun filing cases against organisers of marriages.

In Dharwad, a case has been registered against Bhimappa G. Bombay for holding marriage at Royal Community Hall inviting more than 200 guests and also against the proprietor of the marriage hall.

As per the earlier norms the permitted number was 100 and according to the new guidelines, it is just 50. Based on a complaint from the municipal authorities, the Dharwad Town Police have registered a case.

Vehicles seized

The authorities have also booked cases against 14 public transport vehicles for carrying more than the permitted number of passengers and seized one bus and three maxi-cabs.