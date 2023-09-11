ADVERTISEMENT

Traders attacked allegedly by cow vigilantes in Karnataka

September 11, 2023 03:53 am | Updated 03:53 am IST - Belagavi

Mohammad Bepari and Ashraf Bepari have suffered injuries. They are being treated at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences in Hubballi.

The Hindu Bureau

A group of cow vigilantes attacked two traders for allegedly illegally trafficking cows on Kurlageri road near Naragund in Gadag district on Saturday night.

The victims were taking some cattle to Gadag. But since they were not sold, they were returning with the cattle. The accused waylaid them and beat them up. The police said the accused belonged to Bajrang Dal and Sangh Parivar organisations.

The police have registered a case.

