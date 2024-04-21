ADVERTISEMENT

Trader, wife, held on charges of forcible conversion

April 21, 2024 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - Belagavi

Rafiq Bepari and his wife were arrested on charges of insisting on a victim to wear burqa n not to put bindi on the forehead

The Hindu Bureau

Belagavi district police have arrested a trader and his wife on charges of forcible conversion.

Rafiq Bepari and his wife were arrested on charges of insisting on a victim to wear burqa and not to put bindi on the forehead.

A married woman from a village had complained to the Saundatti police that she was trapped by seven persons, who tried to forcible convert her. The woman who was married for 10 years, had approached Rafiq for a job. “He promised me get me a job and brought me to Belagavi. Then they forced me to convert,’‘ she said.

SP Bheema Shankar Guled has confirmed the arrest.

