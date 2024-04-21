Trader, wife, held on charges of forcible conversion

April 21, 2024 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi district police have arrested a trader and his wife on charges of forcible conversion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rafiq Bepari and his wife were arrested on charges of insisting on a victim to wear burqa and not to put bindi on the forehead.

A married woman from a village had complained to the Saundatti police that she was trapped by seven persons, who tried to forcible convert her. The woman who was married for 10 years, had approached Rafiq for a job. “He promised me get me a job and brought me to Belagavi. Then they forced me to convert,’‘ she said.

SP Bheema Shankar Guled has confirmed the arrest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.