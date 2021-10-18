Trader says his shop vandalised, police say he is yet to file plaint

Belagavi

18 October 2021 19:51 IST

A meat trader has said that members of right wing groups vandalised his chicken shop, as he kept it open during a local jatra in Yamunapur village in Belagavi.

The offence is said to have happened on October 8.

Hasan Saab Khureshi also said that the group forced him to pay a fine of ₹2,500 to the temple hundi, to be able to reopen his shop.

A group of around 10-12 youth tore down the nameboard of his shop and broke the front lock. They shouted slogans in favour of the village deity and reprimanded him for opening the chicken shop when the whole village was celebrating a Hindu festival. Videos of the incident were shared widely on social media.

Police Commissioner K. Thiyagarajan said that the complainant is yet to submit a complaint to the local police station, as he was seeking advice from his advocates. Once the complaint is filed, it will be duly registered, he said.