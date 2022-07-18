Karnataka

Trader hacked to death

Special Correspondent Belagavi July 18, 2022 19:30 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 19:30 IST

A trader was hacked to death near the Hidkal Dam near Hukkeri in Belagavi district on Saturday.

The 32-year-old victim, Parashurama Siddalingayya Halakarani, was a Kirana stores owner and BJP leader.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He is said to have been killed by 30-year-old Basavaraj Bharamappa Galate, 24-year-old Manjunath Laxman Putjane and 30-year-old Kempanna Arjun Nesargi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Of these three, Manjunath Putjane and Kempanna Nesargi have surrendered to the police. Basavaraj Galate is absconding, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...