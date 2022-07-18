Trader hacked to death
A trader was hacked to death near the Hidkal Dam near Hukkeri in Belagavi district on Saturday.
The 32-year-old victim, Parashurama Siddalingayya Halakarani, was a Kirana stores owner and BJP leader.
He is said to have been killed by 30-year-old Basavaraj Bharamappa Galate, 24-year-old Manjunath Laxman Putjane and 30-year-old Kempanna Arjun Nesargi.
Of these three, Manjunath Putjane and Kempanna Nesargi have surrendered to the police. Basavaraj Galate is absconding, the police said.
