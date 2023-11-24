Trade unions release poster ahead of Bengaluru agitation

November 24, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MYSURU

The Joint Committee of Trade Unions (JCTU) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha released a poster in the city on Friday highlighting their demands ahead of the three-day strike to be staged in Bengaluru against the Union government’s policies.

The three-day protest in Bengaluru will be held from November 26 to 28 at Freedom Park in support of their various demands including abrogation of policies which, the JCTU said, was inimical to the interest of the farmers and the workers.

Their other demands in support of which the agitation is being held include implementation of Dr. Swaminathan Committee’s report on support price for agricultural produce which is expected to provide financial succor to the farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The JCTU and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha also want the State government in Karnataka to rescind the amendment to the Land Reforms Act which was introduced by the BJP government. The farmers have argued that it would pave the way for the corporatization of the agricultural sector and ring a death knell to farmers with small landholdings.

The amendment to the labour laws paving way for a 12-hour work day has also been flayed by the JCTU and members want it to be revoked. Trade Union leaders including H.R. Seshadri of AITUC and others also pressed for abrogation of the New Pension Scheme and sought the reintroduction of the old scheme besides rollback of the National Education Policy 2020.

The proposed privatization of public sector units was criticized by the JCTU which also sought job security for workers in the unorganized sector. The three-day agitation in Bengaluru will be supported by workers from various organizations and trade unions apart from farmers, according to JCTU and Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders. They said about 10,000 workers from Mysuru district will take part in the three-day agitation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.