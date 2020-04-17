Trade unions demand full wages during COVID-19 lockdown

Stating that the lockdown has had a terrible impact on the lives of thousands of workers, the Joint Committee of Trade Unions (JCTU) on Friday urged the State government to ensure full wages are paid to workers during the lockdown period.

“There are a large number of contract, casual and temporary workers in the industry whose jobs are at stake. The lockdown has led to a supply shock now, but without wages to labourers, it will lead to a demand shock post the lockdown period,” a memorandum jointly submitted by eight trade unions to the Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar on Friday stated. Expressing disappointment over the “unilateral decisions” made, allegedly at the behest of employers, the trade unions have urged the government to convene a tripartite meeting to resolve the issues.

The memorandum stated that though they were aware of the demand from the industry to increase working hours, trade unions were opposed to such a move as it is a retrograde step that can increase the unemployment rate. With food, fertilisers, defence, processing and pharma industries allowed to work during the lockdown, the trade unions urged the State government to ensure transport and canteen facilities, along with compliance with the social distancing norm.

The JCTU also urged the State to introduce hazard pay as COVID-19 allowance and insurance for frontline workers, relief for self-employed drivers, and direct cash benefits for construction workers and unorganised workers registered under various schemes.