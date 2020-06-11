Trade unions condole demise of leader M.C. Narasimhan

M.C. Narasimhan, 98, trade union leader, senior advocate and former MLA from the Communist Party of India, who passed away on Wednesday, was laid to rest on Thursday at Bengaluru.

“His contributions to the debate on minimum wages led to the formal institutionalising of dearness allowance as part of minimum wages. His legal acumen and work helped expand the definition of the term ‘industry’, thus ensuring that millions of workers were covered under the Industrial Disputes Act,,” said M.D. Harigovind, general secretary, AITUC, Bengaluru district. He worked for the cause of mine workers at KGF and was elected MLA from there in 1957.

B.C. Prabhakar, president, Karnataka Employers’ Association, condoled the death of the nonagenarian, and said: “His commitment to his core beliefs never wavered.”