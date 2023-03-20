ADVERTISEMENT

Trade unions call for protest

March 20, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Opposing the passage of Factories (Karnataka Amendment) Bill 2023, the Joint Committee of Trade Union (JCTU), along with Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), has called for a State-wide protest on Thursday.

Secretaries of the committee M.B. Sajjan and Prabhudev Yelasanghi, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Monday, opposed the Bill that allows increasing the existing threshold of overtime from 8 hours to 12 hours a day and demanded that the State government reduce the duty time for factory workers to seven hours a day, with five working days a week.

Mr. Sajjan said that the government should encourage employment generation instead of burdening the existing workers with additional work. Factories and companies have failed to abide by the guidelines on women safety and still not much has been done to ensure the safety of woman employees, he said.

The workers union in cement factories in Kalaburagi district has extended solidarity with the protest against the Factories (Karnataka Amendment) Bill 2023.

