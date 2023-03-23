Trade union slams increase in working hours

March 23, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - MYSURU

Members of the All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC) staged a demonstration in the city on Thursday against the introduction of longer working hours in factories and slammed the government for it.

The AIUTUC said the government has amended the Factories Act 1948 to increase the daily working hours to 12 hours; and what is disconcerting is that the restriction on deploying the women force for night duty has been relaxed.

The increase in working hours will have a negative bearing on the health of the employees and individuals who put in additional labour beyond the stipulated time of 9 hours and were eligible for Over Time and qualified for extra wages. But under the new rule the normal working hours is being extended to 12 hours and hence workers will be deprived of OT, said the AIUTUC.

The trade unions dubbed the government move as exploitative in nature and was depriving the workers of overtime wages in case they put in additional labour. Instead of providing relief to the workers, the amendment to the law has been introduced to provide relief to the factory owners so that they can be protected from paying OT to the workers, said the AIUTUC.

The Joint Committee of Trade Unions said the amendment to the law was not only against the workers but was in violation of the basic tenets of human rights and wanted it abrogated. This was also in violation of the 8 hours of working norms stipulated by the International Labour Organisation to which India is a signatory, said the trade union members. The demonstration was supported by AITUC, CITU, INTUC and AICCTU.