Trade union activists stage protest in Kalaburagi, Ballari against extension of working hours

March 01, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Opposing the Factories (Karnataka Amendment) Bill 2023 which allows for increasing the number of hours of work to up to 12 from the existing nine and which enables woman employees to work on night shifts, trade union activists in Kalaburagi and Ballari staged protest demonstrations on Wednesday.

In Kalaburagi, activists associated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, a conglomerate of different labour organisations, burnt the copy of the Bill as a token of their protest.

“The Bill provides for working without intervals from 5 hours and 30 minutes to six hours and the day’s total working hours from nine to 12. This is a blatant violation of labour rights. The BJP government, which is keen on serving corporate masters, has been attacking labour rights, from the beginning. It has dealt one more blow to the working masses and we condemn it,” general secretary of the district committee of the forum M.B. Sajjan said during the agitation.

Reducing the workforce to cut down the cost of production, forcing workers to put in extra work to increase productivity and paying as less wages as possible are the different ways that corporate companies have devised to exploit workers, Mr. Sajjan added.

In Ballari, the activists of different trade unions affiliated to the All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC) staged a demonstration outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner opposing the Bill.

Terming the passing of the Bill in the Assembly without any debate and consultation with labour unions as undemocratic, district president of AIUTUC M. Devadas said that the government, which is supposed to safeguard the interests of the workers, is facilitating their exploitation by employers. He also condemned the provision that allows employers to appoint woman workers for night shift.

“Though there are many laws and mechanisms for ensuring the safety of women, crimes against women are on a constant rise in the country. Instead of strengthening mechanisms and laws in force for creating safer workplaces, the government is pushing woman workers towards danger by allowing employers to appoint woman workers for night shifts,” he said.

A memorandum demanding the withdrawal of the Bill was submitted to the office of the Deputy Commissioner.