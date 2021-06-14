Trade bodies want govt. to relax restrictions

Trade bodies in Belagavi district have said that lockdown has hit them hard and want the government to relax restrictions.

Several industrialists and businessmen said that they are suffering as they remained closed for several months in the last one-and-a-half years now.

“Our two units have worked only for four weeks in the last 18 months. We faced great losses and had to relieve most of our workers. If we don’t open immediately, we may be forced to close down completely,’’ said Basavaraj Patil, who runs two factories in Belagavi.

Anneppa Belagundi, who supplies specific machine to hardware units, said that he suffered losses even though some of his clients were allowed to work under exemptions for essential sector units.

Hemang Desai’s family has been into handlooms and power looms for over a century now. He said that the losses suffered in the last two years were more than the accumulated losses since inception. “We have reduced the job works given to weavers and workers by over 70%. We had to stop supply of raw material and asked them to work with existing material,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, delegations of members of trade bodies met district in-charge Minister Govind Karjol and Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath with a demand to allow more and more businesses to open.

“We want the government to relax restrictions on trade and business. We have suffered enough. We want the government to reconsider the restrictions and allow us to function as usual. We are okay with a few restrictions to keep the epidemic under control,” Panchakshari Chonnad said in a release.

Mr. Karjol assured them of considering their demand favourably. Mr. Hiremath told them that an extension of lockdown was necessary as of the 10 taluks, five had case positivity rate of over 10%. However, “we will take a decision after discussion with the district in-charge Minister,” he said.

The delegation included industrialists and businessmen Hemendra Porwal, Kiran Angadi, Rohit Kapadia, Sunil Nayak and Dilip Tilve and others. They hope that the government will allow some relaxations, including opening factories and businesses with fewer staff and for longer hours.