Trade bodies seek census of unorganised workers, tax rationalisation

CM chairs pre-Budget meeting with representatives of industry and trade bodies

Representatives of trade bodies on Saturday urged the State Government to allocate sufficient funds in the State Budget for 2022-23 for developing infrastructure in industrial layouts, steps for promoting export, rationalisation of property taxes, and incentives for electric vehicles.

During interaction with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who chaired a pre-State Budget meeting with office-bearers of trade bodies, including the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), demanded constitution of a Cabinet sub-committee to bring rationalisation in the property taxes for industrial establishments.

The industrial units located in Bengaluru city and towns and even in villages fall under different local bodies such as the BBMP, city municipal councils, town municipal councils, and gram panchayats. To resolve tax issues, the FKCCI requested constitution of a Cabinet sub-committee to look into property taxes in the State.

Registry of labourers

With millions of labourers hit hard in the unorganised sector during the pandemic, the FKCCI urged the Government to conduct a census and maintain a ‘Registry of labourers in the unorganised sector as of 2021. Many workers in the sector were deprived of benefits such as ESI, insurance, and compensation in case of disasters and calamities (floods, pandemic, and fire).

It demanded that the State Government develop basic infrastructure in the industrial areas and estates developed by the KIADB and the KSSIDC. The FKCCI requested an “one-time updating of infrastructure” and bring them to normalcy.

E-vehicles

On promoting the business of e-vehicles, it urged the State to provide incentives made available by the Delhi Government. It demanded waiver of registration fee and road tax on e-vehicles and incentives up to ₹30,000 per vehicle which is extended to two-wheelers, e-rickshaws, and freight vehicles, which would support and help young unemployed youth both in urban and rural areas.

In a memorandum, I S Prasad, president, FKCCI, requests the State Government to include the infrastructure development plans of the State to augment “Gatishakti Master Plan” and also

On behalf of the MSMEs, the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association has sought soft loans from the KSFC at 4% to MSMEs as well as start-ups.

It also demanded allocation of ₹1,000 crore to meet the subsidy gap towards these loans granted by the KSFC, including the accrued amount. Its other demands included restoring electricity tax from 9% to 6% and deferring any hike in tariff till normalcy was restored in the economy, allocation of ₹500 crore for a new scheme for rehabilitation of sick MSMEs.