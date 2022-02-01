Trade bodies, experts present varied response to Budget

Ruling party leaders term it as progressive and inclusive, while Opposition leaders criticise it as anti-poor and anti-youth

The Union Budget for the financial year 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has received mixed response with ruling party leaders terming it progressive and inclusive, while the Opposition leaders have criticised it as anti-poor and anti-youth.

Meanwhile, trade bodies, chartered accountants and financial experts have presented different opinions on it.

Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), which organised a live telecast of the presentation of Union Budget in Parliament at its office on Tuesday, termed it as a blueprint chalked out to ensure the overall development of the country in the next 25 years and a welcome Budget.

Participating in a discussion, president of KCCI Vinay Javali, honorary secretary Praveen Agadi, joint honorary secretary Shankar Koliwad, the former KCCI presidents Vasant Ladwa and Ramesh Patil and others welcomed the decision to promulgate new law for regulation of special economic zones and reserving 65% of the Defence budget for indigenous production of Defence equipment and arms.

Chairman of Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB) has termed the Union Budget as a forward-looking Budget which is both inclusive and progressive. “The Budget has underlined the Union Government’s focus on long-term growth support, focus on increasing capital expenditure as well as on future growth drivers such as clean energy which are the key positives of the Budget,” he said.

‘Blow to food security’

However, Hubballi-Dharwad East MLA Prasad Abbayya has criticised the budget proposals and said that the move to reduce subsidy towards food security from ₹2.1 lakh crore to ₹1.46 lakh crore as a big blow to food security of the country. “The job scheme budget has been reduced from ₹73,000 crore to ₹25,000 crore. Already, LPG subsidy has been stopped. Neither there is any step to increase farm income nor measures to stop soaring prices,” he said.

‘Dreams shattered’

State secretary of Democratic Youth Federation of India Basavaraj Pujar has said that the Union Budget has shattered the dreams of the young generation by not proposing any step to guarantee employment to them.

The assurance to provide two crore jobs per year remained only as an announcement. It is impossible to believe that the Union Government, which has failed to generate any employment in the last seven years, is now speaking of generating 60 lakh jobs in the next five years, he said.

‘People betrayed’

Socialist Unity Centre of India-Communist (SUCI-C) has said that the Union Budget has no proposals to address issues such as inflation, growing unemployment, decreasing jobs. District secretary of SUCI(C) Ramanjanappa Aldalli said that using the old slogan of inclusive development, the Finance Minister has betrayed the people of the country.Instead of helping commoners, the Union Minister has reduced corporate tax, permitted crypto currency and pushed the common people towards insolvency.

The BJP Government continues to work for capitalists, while showing criminal negligence towards the working class, he said.

‘Healthy, prosperous India’

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Paliramentary Affairs, Mines and Coal Pralhad Joshi termed the Union Budget as a historic step towards building a healthy and prosperous India.

Listing out the various budget proposals, Mr. Joshi said that the budget will go a long way in building Atma Nirbhar Bharat in the post-COVID-19 years.

“The main objective of the budget is development of the poor. Special development programmes for hilly regions have also been announced. There is a major boost to railway infrastructure. In all, it is a pro-people Budget,” he said.

Emphasis on infra

Chairman of the Department of Economics, Karnatak University, Dharwad, B.H. Nagoor said that the budget has focused on infrastructure and digitalisation. However, agriculture sector has not received the expected budgetary support.

Chartered accountant Y.M. Khatavkar has said that while there are no new tax proposals, there are also no new proposals that will benefit small merchants.

It is disappointing to note that several suggestions pertaining to tax have not been considered, he added.

Member of Parliament Shivakumar Udasi, Ministers Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, C.C. Patil, Halappa Achar, the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and other BJP leaders have welcomed the Budget terming it pro-development.