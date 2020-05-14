Karnataka

Trade back in Mysuru with no COVID-19 cases in two weeks

91 commercial areas permitted to run businesses in non-essential supplies; curbs in six containment areas in Nanjangud cluster lifted

Mysuru’s key commercial hubs were permitted to resume business in non-essential goods on Thursday after no fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the district over the last two weeks. The district, which was placed in the ‘red zone’ and declared a ‘hotspot’ after a spike in cases last month, made remarkable progress in keeping the contagion under control.

The active cases has dropped to just two with the discharge of 88 patients over the last few days.

In addition to the commercial hubs such as D. Devaraja Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, and Ashoka Road, business establishments in 91 locations had been permitted to resume operations for the first time since the lockdown.

However, barber shops, saloons, spas, single-screen cinema halls, religious places, all congregations, and taxi cab services continue to remain closed until further instructions.

Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said the MCC’s May 3 order restricting businesses of non-essential supplies had been lifted and the shops and establishments in 91 commercial areas in the city had been allowed to carry out trade in non-essential supplies in addition to essential supplies routinely hereafter. However, the businesses are allowed to run only from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, six containment zones at Nanjangud, which was identified as a COVID-19 cluster, had been released. With this, the town is left with 12 containment zones and curbs are expected to be lifted before May 24.

In Mysuru, curbs in one containment zone were relaxed on Thursday, bringing back normal life in these areas which had been sealed down and the residents had been told to stay indoors with supplies coming to their doorsteps. Out of 12 containment zones, 11 zones had been released till date.

