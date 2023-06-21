Trade and Industry Bandh across State against power tariff hike today

June 21, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - HUBBALLI

As there has been no positive response from the State government on their demand for reconsideration of the decision on power tariff hike, Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), along with various district chambers of commerce is going ahead with its call for the ‘Trade and Industry bandh’ on Thursday.

KCCI and other trade bodies had set a week’s deadline for the State government to reconsider the decision on the hike in power tariff. They had highlighted their problems and said that such an exorbitant hike would deliver a deadly blow on the various industries especially those trade and industry bodies that are smaller in nature.

Several district Chambers of Commerce including Gadag, Vijayapura, Mysuru, Davanagere, Ballari and other trade and industry bodies from various districts have extended their support to the ‘Karnataka Bandh’ In all, 25 district chambers of commerce have expressed their solidarity with KCCI in its fight against what it terms as indiscriminate power hike.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the president of KCCI Vinay Javali, it had already submitted memoranda to ministers H.K. Patil and Santosh Lad, MLA Prasad Abbayya, Managing Director of HESCOM. However, till date there had been no positive response, he said.

According to KCCI office-bearers including Sandeep Bidasaria, Shankar Koliwad, former office-bearers Shankranna Munavalli and Vasant Ladwa, the severe power tariff hike has posed a threat to the very existence micro and medium enterprises. It might also force industrialists to shift to the neighbouring States in search of cheaper electricity, they have said.

It may be recalled that the trade and industry bodies have in the last week staged symbolic protests at various places in the state and Thursday’s bandh is to highlight the issue bring pressure on the government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.