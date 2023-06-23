Trade and industries ‘shut down’ against power tariff hike across North Karnataka

June 23, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - HUBBALLI:

In response to the call for a trade and industry Karnataka bandh, seeking reconsideration of the power tariff hike, traders and industrialists across North Karnataka closed their businesses and operations for a day and took out protest marches in their respective places to register their protest.

The bandh call was given by the Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), to which various organisations of trade and industrialists had extended support. The KCCI had given the bandh call for Thursday, after its seven-day ultimatum to the State government to reconsider the power tariff hike did not make any impact.

On Thursday, the traders and industrialists in various districts of North Karnataka responded to the call and shut their operations for a day to highlight their demand. In Hubballi and Dharwad, the central business districts wore a deserted look as business and commercial establishments remained closed.

Members of various traders and industrialists’ organisations took out a huge protest rally on the thoroughfares of their respective cities and towns, urging the government to reconsider its decision on power tariff hike.

In Hubballi, the protesters held placards and banners condemning the power tariff hike and demanding reconsideration of the hike. They said that such exorbitant hike would make it difficult to run industries.

President of KCCI Vinay Javali and other office-bearers, former office-bearers Shankranna Munavalli, Ramesh Patil, and others led the protest holding lanterns. They said indiscriminate hike would be detrimental to industrial development of the State and demanded immediate reconsideration of the hike.

They said the government would hear the grievances of industrialists and respond to their demand by reconsidering the decision on the tariff hike. They also made it clear that while power tariff revision was a continuous process, such exorbitant hike was not justified. They then submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the taluk officials.

In Dharwad too, members of the district chamber of commerce, led by district president Prabhu Nadakatti and other office-bearers, took out a protest and staged a demonstration before the Deputy Commissioner’s office. They closed their shops and commercial establishments as part of the protest.

In Haveri, Gadag, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, and other districts of Kittur and Kalyana Karnataka similar protests were held and in majority of the urban areas, the trade and industry bandh made its impact.

Consequently business and commercial establishments remained closed in the business areas. In some districts even some hotels and restaurants remained closed till evening.

