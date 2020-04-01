Tractor transporting 45 quarry workers seized

The Hassan police, on Monday night, stopped a tractor taking quarry workers to their native place in Yadgir district. The district administration has made arrangements for the stay and other essentials of the 45 people, including 12 children.
According to a communiqué from the district administration, the workers were employed at a quarry near Kattaya in Hassan taluk. Following the lockdown, they were on the way to their native place as they had no facilities for food here.
The police seized the tractor and with the help of senior officers, the workers were convinced to stay back in the district. They have been provided with shelter at Ambedkar Bhavan and the quarry owner has been asked to look after their basic needs.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.