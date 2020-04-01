Tractor transporting 45 quarry workers seized

The Hassan police, on Monday night, stopped a tractor taking quarry workers to their native place in Yadgir district. The district administration has made arrangements for the stay and other essentials of the 45 people, including 12 children.

According to a communiqué from the district administration, the workers were employed at a quarry near Kattaya in Hassan taluk. Following the lockdown, they were on the way to their native place as they had no facilities for food here.

The police seized the tractor and with the help of senior officers, the workers were convinced to stay back in the district. They have been provided with shelter at Ambedkar Bhavan and the quarry owner has been asked to look after their basic needs.