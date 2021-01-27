Tractor rally politically motivated, says Nirani

Minister for Mines and Geology Murugesh Nirani has said that the tractor rally taken out by farmers against farm laws was politically motivated by the Opposition parties.
He was talking to reporters after participating in the 72nd Republic Day function in Yadgir on Tuesday.
He accused the Opposition parties of misleading the farmers and termed the tractor rally politically motivated. It was not concerned with farmers welfare, he said.
“The BJP government is pro-farmer. Some politicians are misusing the farmers protest for their political gain. Those who are inciting farmers and sponsoring such tractor rallies will soon be exposed,” Mr. Nirani added
Refuting reports of displeasure among Ministers over allocation of portfolios by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Mr. Nirani said that he is satisfied with his portfolio. He went on to say that he is ready to handle any portfolio that the other Ministers may not want.
Mr. Nirani also added that he was ready to shoulder responsibilities if he was made district in-charge Minister of Yadgir or any other district and would abide by the decision of Mr. Yediyurappa.
MLA and Chairman of Urban Water Supply and Sanitisation Board Narasihma Naik and MLC B.G. Patil were present.
