Tractor rally in twin dists

YADGIR

27 January 2021 01:07 IST

Several hundreds of farmers and activists from various organisations participated in a tractor rally which was taken out in both Yadgir and Raichur districts on Tuesday.

To extended solidarity with the ongoing protest by farmers in the national capital, farmers supported by various organisations and farmers wing of the Congress participated in rally in the two districts.

Wearing green shawls on their shoulders, farmers, who came on tractors, shouted slogans against the Union government for bringing in the new farm laws and said that the government has been trying to please big industrialists while pushing farmers into trouble.

Advertising

Advertising