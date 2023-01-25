Tractor driver dies in road accident

January 25, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Belagavi

A 23-year-old tractor driver died in a road accident near the Suvarna Soudha in Hire Bagewadi village in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Mahaveer Huded died when his tractor that was filled with stones crashed into a tipper. The tractor fell into a roadside ditch and the driver was caught under it.

Though villagers tried to pull him out, they could not. He died on the spot. The police used a crane to remove the two vehicles and clear the road for traffic.

A case has been registered.