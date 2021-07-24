Track restored for rail traffic

Landslips were reported near Dudhsagar on the Karnataka-Goa border

After carrying out restoration work after Friday’s landslips in the Ghat section of Hubballi Division of South Western Railway near Dudhsagar on the Karnataka-Goa border, the Railway personnel have restored the track for traffic.

On Friday, landslips were reported at two places, between Caranzol and Dudhsagar (at Tunnel No. 7) and between Dudhsagar and Sonaulim.

The engine and first general coach of Train 01134 Mangaluru Jn - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Express Spl [which was running on the diverted route via Madgaon-Londa-Miraj owing to the overflow of the Vashishti between Chiplun and Kamathe] had suffered a derailment on the Dudhsagar-Sonaulim section.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer of SWR Aneesh Hegde, the derailed engine at Dudhsagar-Sonaulim Section was re-railed on Friday night and two coaches were re-railed on Saturday morning to clear the site.

The debris, rubble, and muck at Tunnel No. 7 was cleared around 2 a.m. on Saturday. And by 2.15 p.m. on Satuday, the track was cleared and restored for traffic at the second spot (Dudhsagar-Sonaulim), Mr. Hegde said through a press release.

“A speed restriction on 10 kmph has been imposed, temporarily, in view of safety and further monitoring of the spots and nearby locations will be carried out for the next 24-48 hrs, very closely. To prevent further landslips, and erosion of earth of the hill owing to rain, shoring arrangements are being done using rails and sleepers at these spots and nearby other spots,” he said.

In all, 100 workers and two excavators were involved in the restoration work during which several cubic metres of muck, debris and rubble was cleared.

Senior Officers from SWR headquarters and Hubballi Division monitored the restoration work. What had complicated the problem was that the ghat section had no road access, they said.