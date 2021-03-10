Track electrification work inspected

Mysuru

10 March 2021 19:43 IST

Track electrification has received a major impetus during the current financial year despite the economic downturn and financial constraints consequent to the pandemic.

The railway authorities have completed electrification of 162 route km of track in the State spread across the three railway divisions.

The Commissioner for Rail Safety, Abhai Kumar Rai, completed the mandatory inspection of a 50.56 km stretch between Thalaku and Chitradurga in the Mysuru Railway Division on Tuesday. The stretch is part of the ongoing electrification project between Rayadurga and Chikjajur.

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru Division’ Manoj Mahajan, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, South Western Railway; Dinesh Jain, General Manager (Electrical) Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL); and other senior officers were present during the inspection and trial run.

The authorities said the section is energised with 25000 volts, 50 Hz, AC supply. Statutory warning boards have been exhibited at important places to create awareness among public, passengers and workers for their safety.

The railway authorities here said that track electrification is part of the ongoing drive by the Indian Railways to complete electrifying the broad gauge network by 2023.

Incidentally, the Mysuru Railway Division received adequate funding in the Union Budget for track electrification and this is expected to expedite the work. The division has received ₹112 crore for the year 2021-22 for the Mysuru-Hassan section which also connects to Mangaluru and is a major route for both freight and passenger traffic. This stretch in the Mysuru division also received the highest allocation in the entire State for electrification.

As track electrification works does not hinge on land acquisition the works are expected to be completed as scheduled, according to the sources.

The Mysuru-Chamarajanagar section which received ₹17.83 crore will cover 61 km and the Kadur-Chikkamagaluru section covering a distance of 46 km has received ₹5.89 crore.

Apart from 50.56 route km of track in the Mysuru division, electrification of 47 route km of track between Periyanagathunai - Palakkodu, which is part of Baiyyappanahalli-Omalur section, and a 65 route km of stretch between Hubballi and Alnawar which is part of Hosapete-Hubballi-Vasco section, has also been completed and the sections were inspected by the CRS recently.