Track electrification impasse: Feasibility studies under way for track diversion

February 24, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The impasse over the electrification of a small stretch of track over the Mysuru-Nanjangud section close to the Mysuru airport continues with the Airport Authority of India and DGCA denying permission to the Railways to carry out the works.

The permission has been denied on the grounds that the electromagnetic disturbance from the overhead cables powering the locomotive, could affect flight navigational equipment and jeopardize passenger safety.

As a result, only 1 km or less of the 60-km stretch connecting Mysuru and Chamarajanagar has not been electrified while the work on the remaining 59 km stretch has been completed. But the authorities are unable to introduce electric trains on the section due to the short gap. The other option is to divert and realign the track.

Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal said studies are under way to ascertain the feasibility of track realignment on the small stretch. But for the realignment, there seems to be no alternative at present, she added.

