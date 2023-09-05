Track-doubling work between Mysuru to Ashokapuram on the anvil

September 05, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The traffic bottleneck on the Mysuru-Nanjangud section is expected to ease considerably as the railways will take up track-doubling work till Ashokapuram.

At a review meeting of various railway projects under Gati Shakti unit in Mysuru division held on Tuesday, September 5, the officials said that the proposal for doubling from Mysuru to Ashokapuram was being processed and will come through in due course.

The entire stretch beyond Mysuru Junction towards Nanjangud and Chamarajanagar is a single-line track and adds to traffic bottleneck. If the doubling is completed till Ashokapuram, it will ease the traffic bottle neck considerable and also enable authorities to extend more trains to Ashokauram station whose capacity has been augmented.

Speed increase

The railway officials in reply to a question said that the maximum permissible speed between Mysuru and Bengaluru will be increased from 100 kmph to 110 kmph by December. This is expected to reduce the average traveling time and enable the authorities to increase the speed of express trains on the stretch.

At present many long-distance and prestigious services like Vande Bharat and Shatabdi Express operate from Mysuru to Chennai via Bengaluru but given the track geometry and curvature between Mysuru and Bengaluru, the maximum permissible speed limit has been restricted to 100 kmph. The authorities said they have taken up some works to reduce the track curvature at different sections which will enable increase in the maximum permissible speed.

Mysuru station redevelopment

The yard remodelling and expansion of Mysuru station at a cost of nearly 346 crore is set to gain traction with the opening of tenders on September 12. The foundation for the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2022. The project entails creating 3 additional platforms and other facilities to meet the future needs of the growing city. Similarly, the DPR was also being prepared for station redevelopment with modern facade on the lines of Baiyyappanahalli station in Bengaluru.

