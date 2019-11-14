Track doubling: train services to be affected

South Western Railway will take up civil engineering and signalling work (non-interlocking work) from November 18 to 29 for the commission of the double-line railway track between Davangere – Amaravati Colony – Harihar stations (17.67km) in the Mysuru Division, according to a release.

Consequently, operation of the following trains will be affected:

Cancelled trains

Train No.56273 Arsikere to Hubballi passenger is cancelled from November 23 to 28; No.56274 Hubballi to Arsikere passenger from November 23 to 28; No.56916 Hubballi to Chikjajur passenger from November 25 to 28; No.56915 Chikjajur to Hubballi passenger from November 26 to 29; No.56912 Hubballi to KSR Bengaluru passenger from November 24 to 28; No.56911 KSR Bengaluru to Hubballi passenger from November 24 to 28.

Similarly Train No.56913 KSR Bengaluru to Hubballi passenger service is cancelled from November 18 to 29; No.56914 Hubballi to KSR Bengaluru passenger from November 18 to 29; No.56515 KSR Bengaluru to Hubballi passenger from November 25 to 29 ; No.56516 Hubballi to KSR Bengaluru passenger from November 25 to 29; No.06541 Yasvantpur to Vijayapura Tatkal special express from November 23 to 29; No.06542 Vijayapura to Yasvantpur Tatkal special express from November 23 to 26; No.56529 Harihar to Hosapete passenger from November 23 to 26; and No.56530 Hosapete to Harihar passenger from November 23 to November 26 are fully cancelled.

Partial cancellation

Train No.56529 Harihar to Hosapete passenger is partially cancelled between Harihar and Amaravati Colony and the train will originate from Chikjajur instead of Harihar from November 27 to 29.

Train No. 56530 Hosapete to Harihar passenger is partially cancelled from Amaravati Colony to Harihar from November 27 to 29 and will be extended upto Chikjajur.

Train No. 56518 Harihar to Chitradurga passenger is partially cancelled between Harihar and Chikjajur from November 26 to 30 and will originate from Chikjajur.

Train No.56517 Chitradurga to Harihar passenger is partially cancelled between Chikjajur and Harihar and will terminate at Chikjajur from November 25 to 28

Train No.12725 KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Intercity express is partially cancelled between Chikjajur and Dharwad on November 26 and it will terminate at Chikjajur.

Train No.12726 Dharwad to KSR Bengaluru Intercity express is partially cancelled between Dharwad and Chikjajur on November 27 and will originate from Chikjajur

Diversion

Train No. 17315 Vasco Da Gama to Velankanni express commencing on November 25 is diverted to run via Ballari byepass, Rayadurg, and Chikjajur instead of Harihar, Davangere and Chikjajur.

Train No. 14805 Yasvantpur to Barmer express will be diverted to run via Chikjajur, Rayadurg, and Ballari byepass instead of Davangere, Harihar, and Hubballi skipping stoppages at Davangere and Hubballi, on November 25.

Train No.16588 Bikaner to Yasvantpur express will be diverted to run via Chikjajur, Rayadurg, Ballari byepass, and Gadag instead of Davangere, Harihar, and Hubballi by skipping stoppages at Davangere and Hubballi on November 26.

There will also be regulation of a few trains and rescheduling of many trains during the period, the release added.