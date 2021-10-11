Track doubling commissioned

Belagavi

11 October 2021 18:39 IST

South Western Railway commissioned the doubling of tracks between Sanvordem-Chandorgoa-Madgaon on Sunday. As part of doubling, non interlocking work has been completed at Sanvordem, Chandorgoa and Madgaon.

With the commissioning of the line, these facilities are provided in various places. In Madgaon, there is an island platform serving two lines, a loop line with water supply arrangements for passenger train, automatic signalling between Madgaon and Majorda and four additional points have been laid.

At Chandorgoa, a new station building with covered ramp access has been provided and a high level platform has been constructed. At San Juje Da Areal, a new ticket booking counter and a waiting hall have been constructed and two medium level platforms of 540 m length with concrete surface are ready.

At Sanvordem, a new station building has been constructed, an island platform serving two lines has been provided and a road underbridge (Limited Height Subway) has been built. And, three new road underpasses have been constructed for the convenience of road users at Sanvordem, Chandorgoa and San Juje Da Areal.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, inspected the line and conducted speed trials in the Sanvordem-Chandorgoa-Madgaon section on September 23.

Preparatory works commenced on September 25. On the successful completion of preparatory works, non interlocking work started on Saturday.

The non interlocking work to commission the double line at Sanvordem started at 9.15 a.m. on Saturday and yard arrangements at Sanvordem with three running lines, with state-of-the-art electronic interlocking commissioned.

Chandorgoa non interlocking work commenced at 9.10 a.m. on Saturday and Chandorgoa yard with three lines commissioned on signals with state-of-the-art electronic interlocking at 3.15 p.m. on Sunday.

RVNL, along with officers and staff of Hubballi Division, worked hard to commission the double line. As part of doubling, at Madgaon, one new crossover has been laid with a total of 163 signal routes. At Chandorgoa, six points have been laid with 28 signal routes. At Sanvordem, 16 points and three traps have been laid with 63 signal routes.

General Manager Sanjeev Kishore said that the commissioning of this double line will help improve train mobility in the section as trains need not wait for crossing, according to a release.