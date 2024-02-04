Track curvature between Mysuru-Bengaluru to be reduced 

February 04, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - MYSURU

Track curvature between Mysuru and Bengaluru will be reduced or eliminated to enable the trains to run faster between the two cities and reduce the commuting time.

This was stated by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha in an interaction with media persons here on Sunday.

Mr. Simha said that there were nearly 130 curves of varying degrees on the 139 km stretch between the two cities and this was a major impediment to run the trains at a higher speed.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the reduction in the track curvature or eliminating it by straightening the existing curves the speed of trains could be considerably increased, he said. The railways have sufficient land to reduce the track curvature at different sections and it entails a change in alignment at many places.

He said the decision to reduce the track curvature or straighten the alignment was necessitated following a decision by the Railway Board to quadruple the entire section between Mysuru and Bengaluru. He said there was no point in laying two additional lines along the existing alignment which has nearly 130 curves that do not permit operating trains at higher speed. So the purpose of quadrupling the track would be lost if the track curvatures were not eliminated or reduced. Hence a project to reduce the track curvature is in the offing and would be taken up in due course, said Mr. Simha.

Sources in the railways said the Vande Bharat train between Mysuru and Chennai has a maximum permissible limit of 110 kmph on the Mysuru-Bengaluru section though the train is capable of attaining the maximum speed of 160 kmph. Other trains have a maximum speed limit of 100 kmph but the average speed of the trains tend to be lower as there is frequent deceleration due to track curvature. At certain stretches as between Bengaluru and Kengeri, the speed limit is much lower due to steep curves. In future, high speed trains are also proposed to be introduced and hence the track alignment need to be changed by straitening the curves, the sources added.

High-speed trains between Mysuru and Bengaluru have been a long pending demand given the passenger traffic movement between the two cities. Though the new highway has reduced commuting time and improved connectivity, an alternative mode of transportation like railways was also a must to reduce traffic congestion on the highway, hence the proposed reduction in track curvature. At present most trains that have multiple stops take upto three hours to cover the 139 km distance between the two cities. The express and non-stop services take upto 2.30 hours while the Vande Bharat takes 2.05 hours to cover the distance between Mysuru and Bengaluru. With reduction in track curvature, the commuting time can be further reduced, said the sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.