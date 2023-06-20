Trace source of fake news on social media and take action, CM tells officials

June 20, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

Arguing that the menace of fake news on social media has crossed limits ever since the Congress came to power in the State, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday instructed the authorities concerned to trace the source of these fake news and take legal action.

The Chief Minister also asked the authorities concerned to identify people spreading fake news on social media and take legal action against them. He had an elaborate discussion in this regard with Home Minister G. Parameshwara who met him on Tuesday.

Previous regime

The Chief Minister recalled that the menace of fake news had increased even in 2013, when Congress had come to power. “The political opponents are adopting the same strategy this time too. As the Lok Sabha elections are approaching, attempts are being intensified to spread fake news and unrest is being created in the society,” he claimed.

“Previously, political opponents tried to create unrest in society by spreading false news about child thieves, beef transporters, etc. In the recently held Assembly elections, people of the State have rejected the BJP and the Sangh Parivar in a clear and unequivocal manner. But now, there are clear indications that attempts would be made to create mob attacks and riots through fake news and rumors. Therefore, instructions are given to take necessary action in this regard,” he said.

Fact-checking body

“Earlier, a technical team in Bangalore City Police Commissionerate and Police Headquarters had been entrusted with the responsibility of detecting fake news, fact-checking, warning and creating public awareness. However, the BJP government stopped fact-checking when it came to power. Fact-checking should be resumed. Cyber police should work round the clock to trace the sources of fake news,” he said.