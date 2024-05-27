TQM forum meeting discuss manufacturing productivity

CII Mysuru Second Total Quality Management (TQM) forum meeting was held at Automotive Axles Limited here recently.

Nagaraja Gargeshwari, president and wholetime director, and Muraleekrishnan, factory manager, addressed the TPM Excellence Model, and J. Hariharamahadevan, convenor TQM Forum, senior general manager – Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd., and Ranganathan, Convenor, Finance and Taxation Panel CFO, Automotive Axles Ltd., also addressed the delegates.

The meeting was about understanding TPM and how it has improved manufacturing productivity and quality.

Upgradation of old machinery, IoT implementation for traceability of products, JH activities, and action plan for implementing ideas at the shop floor were discussed, a press release said here.

TPM problem description, identification of non-value-added activity, and elimination of the same were also discussed. “Automotive Axles Limited has been awarded TPM Excellence, Category – A Awards 2023 from Japan Institute of Plant Management (JIPM), Japan. The award ceremony was held on March 20, 2024 in Japan. About 40 TQM forum members attended the event, which included a study tour to learn best practices at Automotive Axles Limited,” the release said here.

