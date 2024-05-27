GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

TQM forum meeting discuss manufacturing productivity

Updated - May 27, 2024 07:55 pm IST

Published - May 27, 2024 07:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

CII Mysuru Second Total Quality Management (TQM) forum meeting was held at Automotive Axles Limited here recently.

Nagaraja Gargeshwari, president and wholetime director, and Muraleekrishnan, factory manager, addressed the TPM Excellence Model, and J. Hariharamahadevan, convenor TQM Forum, senior general manager – Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd., and Ranganathan, Convenor, Finance and Taxation Panel CFO, Automotive Axles Ltd., also addressed the delegates.

The meeting was about understanding TPM and how it has improved manufacturing productivity and quality.

Upgradation of old machinery, IoT implementation for traceability of products, JH activities, and action plan for implementing ideas at the shop floor were discussed, a press release said here.

TPM problem description, identification of non-value-added activity, and elimination of the same were also discussed. “Automotive Axles Limited has been awarded TPM Excellence, Category – A Awards 2023 from Japan Institute of Plant Management (JIPM), Japan. The award ceremony was held on March 20, 2024 in Japan. About 40 TQM forum members attended the event, which included a study tour to learn best practices at Automotive Axles Limited,” the release said here.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.