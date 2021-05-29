TPR in Hassan has come down: Minister

Minister for Excise K. Gopalaiah has said that the test positivity rate (TPR) in Hassan district came down to 35%, from the over 45% a couple of weeks ago. The district administration has resolved to bring it down to 12% in a week. He spoke to presspersons after holding a meeting with officers and elected representatives in Hassan on Saturday.

The strict enforcement of the lockdown and improving the health infrastructure facilities helped in bringing down the test positivity rate. The administration would continue its efforts in this direction and hope to bring down the positivity rate further, the Minister said.

Following suggestions from legislators, home isolation of infected people had been cancelled. All the infected had to be kept in care centres. As many as 2,796 people were in the care centres. “The situation will come under control within eight to 10 days. The doctors’ visit to villages has helped in handling the situation better,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Minister attended a videoconference chaired by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. MLAs of the district also attended the virtual meeting.