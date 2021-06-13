Karnataka

TPR falls to 8.01%

Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Hassan district has seen a fall, following stricter lockdown measures. On Saturday, the positivity rate stood at 8.01%. Of the total 8,336 tests, including 3,553 RT-PCR, 668 returned positive. The previous day, the positivity rate was 8.75%. Last month, the positivity rate had gone up to as high as 46%. It gradually came down by the last week of May. On May 25, it stood at 27.08%. It came down to 14.82% on June 1. In the last seven days, the administration collected 43,344 samples and of these, 4,984 tested positive, registering a positivity rate of 11.50% for the week. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who visited Hassan on Friday, instructed the officers to take steps to bring down the positivity rate to less than 5%. Hence, lockdown will continue in Hassan for one more week.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 13, 2021 9:25:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/tpr-falls-to-801/article34806367.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY