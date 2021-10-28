Karnataka

TP polls: Cong. members elected

Shabnam and Jayaprakash Shetty of the Congress were elected president and vice-president respectively of Tirthahalli Town Panchayat on Thursday. The Congress had won nine of the total 15 seats in the elections recently.

The BJP had fielded Jyothi Mohan and Raveesh for the two posts. However, they could secure only six votes each. Tirthahalli is represented by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in the Legislative Assembly.

Following the elections, the Congress workers celebrated the occasion. Former Minister Kimmane Ratnakar and Manjunath Gowda joined the celebrations.


