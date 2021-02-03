Toyota strike: One more meeting to resolve crisis, says Hebbar

Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar promised to hold another round of meeting with the agitating workers of Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) at the Bidadi plant, where THE stir has crossed 85 days.
Replying to a question raised by BJP member G. Karunakara Reddy in the Legislative Assembly, the Minister said that union leaders were adamant in their stance and had not attended some of the meetings convened.
Intervening in the debate, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said that he had visited the striking workers and their grievances and that of their families also need to be addressed seriously.
“Any company has to honour the law of the land,” he said, highlighting the grievances of workers on production targets set, among other things. The Chief Minister should intervene in the matter, he said, adding, “The distraught wives and children of the striking employees were also sitting with them when I visited.”
